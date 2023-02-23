Part of I-295 in Salem County, N.J. to be closed several days for repairs

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the bottom of an overpass while traveling northbound on Interstate 295.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the bottom of an overpass.

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We're learning more about the impact of a crash in Salem County, New Jersey that shut down a highway used daily by tens of thousands of drivers.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the bottom of an overpass while traveling northbound on Interstate 295.

It happened at the Route 140 Bridge Overpass in Carney's Point on Tuesday.

Transportation officials say the collision caused significant damage to the overpass.

Officials expect I-295 to be closed for several days while repairs are made.

"I know there was some concern, some conversation that 295 was going to be closed for months - that's not the case. At some point it may have to be closed again - maybe not the entirety of the roadway - when we fix 140 up above, but that's not going to be for quite a while," said NJ DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez.

Officials tell Action News the Route 140 overpass will remain closed indefinitely until a repair plan is approved and completed.