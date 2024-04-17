Parts of Route 202 in King of Prussia closed as crews work to repair roadway

Rt. 202 has been plagued by sinkholes in the King of Prussia area for the last year.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- PennDOT is keeping a close eye on Route 202 North in King of Prussia as a recently discovered depression in the road indicates problems under the surface.

One left lane of Rt. 202 North between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in KOP is now closed as crews work to repair the roadway.

The roadway was closed early Wednesday morning.

One lane of Rt. 202 South is expected to close on Thursday as well, according to PennDOT. This will allow crews to excavate the area.

"Once they determine where the hole is, they'll put flow road fill-in, bring it up to pavement level, then they'll put subbase and binder there," explained PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

Rt. 202 has been plagued by sinkholes in the area for the last year.

In December 2023 Rt. 202, also known as Dekalb Pike, was closed to traffic as PennDOT crews were brought in to repair and fill sinkholes in both the north and southbound lanes at Henderson Road.

"It's like limestone, it's the bedrock. Just one of those things that breaks down really easily. It causes a lot of cavities in the pavement, and water can infiltrate and it really causes a mess," says Rudolph.

A $20 million project is in the pipeline to find a more permanent solution with a start date in July.

"It's obviously not taking, what we're doing, which is why we've programmed this more extensive project and we'll deal with both sinkholes," said Rudolph.