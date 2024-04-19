That part of Route 202 has been plagued by sinkholes in the King of Prussia area for the last year.

All lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopen after roadway repairs

All lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopen after roadway repairs

All lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopen after roadway repairs

All lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopen after roadway repairs

All lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopen after roadway repairs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All lanes of Route 202 (DeKalb Pike) reopened Friday morning on a stretch of the roadway in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania that has been plagued with sinkholes.

Travel had been restricted between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard since Wednesday morning after a "significant depression" was discovered in one of the northbound lanes.

PennDOT said its contractor "excavated the depressed area; removed any soft or saturated soil which can cause sinkholes; backfilled the area to pavement level; installed a subbase and binder; and paved and restriped the highway before safely reopening to traffic."

PennDOT adds that a more comprehensive sinkhole remediation project on that part of Route 202, along with Route 29 (Morehall Road) in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, is scheduled to be advertised for construction this summer.

Parts of Route 202 North in King of Prussia closed as crews work to repair roadway

Route 202 has been plagued by sinkholes in the area for the last year.

In December 2023 it was closed to traffic as PennDOT crews were brought in to repair and fill sinkholes in both the north and southbound lanes at Henderson Road.

"It's like limestone, it's the bedrock. Just one of those things that breaks down really easily," PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said earlier this week. "It causes a lot of cavities in the pavement, and water can infiltrate and it really causes a mess."