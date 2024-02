Police investigate after shooting takes place on I-76 in Philadelphia

Police investigate after shooting takes place on I-76 in Philadelphia

Police investigate after shooting takes place on I-76 in Philadelphia

Police investigate after shooting takes place on I-76 in Philadelphia

Police investigate after shooting takes place on I-76 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. near Grays Ferry Avenue.

Investigators say three men in a van fired a shot at a sedan.

I-76 was shut down in that area for about two hours after the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, police say.

Officers are still working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker