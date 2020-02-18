Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation

Her body was found in the woods nearby moments before a neighbor was found dead in his home.
Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik's disappearance on Thursday in the trash can of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor. By then, three days had passed since the girl disappeared.
In a news conference Tuesday, Byron Snelgrove, Cayce's director of public safety, said "evidence leads us to believe that Taylor abducted and killed Faye."
Taylor was the "sole perpetrator," of the crime, Snelgrove said.
He added that Faye's body was moved during the cover of night to behind the townhouses where she was found.
A public memorial for Faye will be held Friday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
Faye was last seen getting off of a school bus in Cayce, a suburb of the state's capital Columbia.
In a Friday news conference, Sgt. Evan Antley said investigators followed Department of Sanitation trucks through the neighborhood Thursday morning and searched trash cans looking for any clues in Swetlik's disappearance. While searching in Taylor's trash can, Antley said they found a "critical piece of evidence" in Swetlik's case.
He would not elaborate on what that evidence was, but said it was a "critical piece of evidence that would have been listed on her missing person's flier."
Antley said investigators began planning another methodical search of the area, but during the early planning stages of that search, Snelgrove found Swetlik's body.
"We believe that Faye had not been in that location for a very long time at all," Antley said during the news conference.
"He was a neighbor," Antley said. "He was not a relative. He was not a friend. He was merely a neighbor that lived in Churchill Heights."
Antley said Taylor had no criminal history.
Investigators said there is no danger to the public.
"We want more information about Coty Taylor starting at 3:44 Monday afternoon up until the time we found his body," Antley said.
Surveillance cameras captured what are believed to be the last images of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus while wearing a black t-shirt with the word "peace" written on it.
Faye's mysterious disappearance garnered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations going door-to-door and scouring any source for possible leads in the case.
Fliers with Faye's picture had appeared all over Cayce and people in the area tracked every development in the case.
"When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye," Snellgrove said. Tuesday "Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside."
