Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' dies at 63, rep says

Irene Cara sang the title track to "Flashdance," the 1983 film starring Jennifer Beals as an aspiring dancer.

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at age 63, her publicist announced late Friday.

Cara died in her Florida home of an undisclosed cause.

Her publicist confirmed her death to Eyewitness News.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," publicist Judith A. Moose wrote.

Cara was trained in music, dance and acting as a child and appeared on stage and on television, including appearances on PBS and on Johnny Carson's "The Tonight Show," at a young age in the 1970s.

But she rocketed to fame when she was cast in the 1980 musical "Fame." She was initially cast as a dancer but then had the role of Coco Hernandez written for her and she sang the title track.

She was nominated for two Grammys after Fame, for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist.

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. AP Photo/Nick Ut

She then won a Grammy and an Academy Award in 1984 with the title track to "Flashdance," the film starring Jennifer Beals as an aspiring dancer.

She continued on with her dual career in acting and music, appearing in films such as "D.C. Cab" and "City Heat" and various television shows. She also continued acting on stage and in live musicals.

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Moose wrote. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever thorugh her music and films."