NJ festival celebrates Irish heritage with beers, bagpipes and more at Historic Smithville

SMITHVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A celebration of Irish culture took place in New Jersey today at the Smithville Irish Festival!

"You don't have to be Irish to come and celebrate, it's a celebration for all of us," said Ryan Schiffler, President of Cape Atlantic Irish Association.

Crowds were brought to Smithville to enjoy traditional Irish beers, bagpipes, live music and more for a cause.

"All the money we raise here goes to all the local charities that we support," said Chris Collins, President of AOH Cape May County Division 2.

Traditional music was heard all throughout the event, with the sounds of bagpipes drawing crowds.

"It's just the fun of being outside and relaxing...we're going to keep coming back as long as they have it," said bagpipe musician Jeff MacNeill.

Visitors find that the items and images put on display reminds them of their own heritage.

"Anybody should enjoy their heritage, not just the Irish but anyone," said visitor Michael Guinan from Vineland, New Jersey.

The event took place from October 14th-15th. As the 19th annual holding of this event, Schiffler hopes that it continues to grow as the years go on.

