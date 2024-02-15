Man arrested for allegedly recording women inside University of Delaware bathroom

Isaiah Anderson, 24, is accused of setting up a small recording inside an on-campus bathroom stall.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police with the University of Delaware have arrested a man who allegedly recorded women in a restroom of a campus building.

Authorities say the suspect is not affiliated with the university but lives in Newark, Delaware.

Isaiah Anderson, 24, is accused of setting up a small recording device to film people inside an on-campus bathroom stall.

Working off of a tip, university police determined that those videos were posted on a pornographic fetish website last summer.

Investigators also found that the same person appeared to have posted videos of other women publicly urinating outside an establishment near the edge of campus.

"Earlier this month, the subpoena information came back with good information. We identified the person who posted the videos. They were a local resident," noted University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden.

Investigators were quickly able to locate Anderson and make the arrest.

What makes this case more unusual is that the suspect's email address turned out to be the account used to send police the initial tip.

"Honestly, it might be a cry for help, who knows? I don't know why people do certain things that they do, but it seems like he reported himself," the chief said.

Ogden says Anderson is being charged with invasion of privacy and a felony count of burglary.

He also said he was happy his department could make an arrest.

"Like any segment of society, we are not immune from crime. We do everything we can to prevent crime," he said.

Action News asked university students if they felt safe on campus.

"I thought security had been sufficient. Nothing too bad has happened to me. Weekends have been safe, everything's been good," said John Paul Moschelle, a sophomore.

"For the most part, yes. But I live in an apartment building and I noticed the security there is top-notch. So, I think they can definitely up it around campus and in the dorms," added Marielle Cooper, another sophomore.

Action News was also told that no charges would be filed in connection with the women videoed urinating in public.

Officials say it's because it is legal in Delaware to film people in a public setting, regardless of what they are doing.