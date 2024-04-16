University of Delaware police warn students about phone scams

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
University of Delaware police are warning the campus community about phone scams that students have been recently reported.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- University of Delaware police are warning the campus community about phone scams that students have recently reported.

Investigators say the scammers pose as police officers and as university employees.

In two cases, they called students and threatened arrest and disciplinary action if they did not receive money through wire transfers, bank transfers, gift cards or virtual payment applications like Venmo or Cash App.

Police say law enforcement agencies will never call to threaten legal action or demand personal information and to hang up immediately if you receive a phone call that you believe to be a scamming attempt.

Report the incident to UD Police by calling 302-831-2222.

