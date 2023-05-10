Police investigate swastika drawn on door of Jewish professor at University of Delaware

Investigators are going to great lengths to track a suspect down, reviewing video from over 1,000 cameras on campus.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Campus police are searching for a suspect who drew an antisemitic symbol and threatening message on the door of a Jewish faculty member at the University of Delaware.

Students at the university are outraged after learning that someone defaced a poster with a swastika and put it on a professor's office door.

"To me that absolutely sounds targeted," said sophomore Andreas Caruso.

University of Delaware police say they're investigating Monday's incident as a possible hate crime.

"Any incident like this we're taken aback by, and we're appalled by it. These things do not uphold our values here on campus," said University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden.

While the police chief won't confirm if the professor was targeted, Action News has learned that one hate symbol was discovered on the third floor of Memorial Hall.

The vandalism is now decorated with posters that read, "All are welcome here ... hate speech does not belong at the University of Delaware."

"There's such a strong community here of Jewish people, so it's really horrible to see somebody that would go to such lengths to spread such hate," said senior Kallista Kuhn.

"We're pursuing all leads, reviewing camera footage, card access control, all those kinds of things to determine who was in the area at the time," said Ogden.

The police chief is confident that someone knows something or saw someone, and is asking people to come forward.

You can either call the university police or use the free Live Safe app where you can submit a tip and remain anonymous.