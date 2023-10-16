Israel-Hamas war: Local reaction, impact of conflict in Middle East

The panelists discussed what is happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian impact and how local politicians reacted to the conflict.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the panelists discussed what is happening in Israel and The Gaza Strip, plus the local reaction to the horrific terroristic acts by the group Hamas, and growing humanitarian issues for the Palestinians in Gaza.

They discuss how people locally are reacting to the complicated issues in the Middle East, the need for respectful and honest conversations and what needs to be done to bring about peace.

Other topics included how the Democrats in Delaware County have a new strategy to push for more Democratic judges in this upcoming election, plus the powerful Emily's List - the nation's largest resource for electing Democratic Pro-choice Women - gives a boost to a local name, Keir Bradford Grey running for PA State Auditor General.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Larry Platt, Farah Jimenez, and Sharmain Matlock-Turner.