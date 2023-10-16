Ardmore man believes 84-year-old stepmother was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists

Amichai Shdaimah says his 84-year-old stepmother appeared in a Hamas propaganda video days after the attacks began.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amichai Shdaimah's 84-year-old stepmother Ditza Heiman is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in war-torn Israel.

"She is the core of the family, the rock of the family," said Shdaimah, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

He says Heiman appeared in a Hamas propaganda video days after the attacks began.

"We try not to imagine what she's going through, which is probably awful," said Shdaimah.

Ditza Heiman

He says she was taken from her home just outside Gaza with others in her Kibbutz. He believes she's somewhere in Gaza now, and his family is anxiously waiting for news.

Tourists in the Philadelphia region are sharing their experiences too.

Tony and Rosemary Tripician are back home safe in Ventnor, N.J. But they were on vacation in Tel Aviv on Saturday when the attacks began.

"Around 8 to 8:30 we heard this loud explosion outside, (it) startled you. I mean it was just boom. And my wife jumps up, she runs across out of the room into the shelter area in the stairwell," said Tony.

Shortly after, they began a hectic trip home.

"We passed where the rocket strike hit and that's when we realized it was two to three blocks from our hotel," said Rosemary.

As northern Gaza is under evacuation orders by Israel Defense Forces, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are crowding into shelters with few supplies.

In Northern Liberties, a photography exhibit at InLiquid Gallery gives a "then and now" look at Palestinians in the West Bank.

Aisha Mershani's goal as a photographer is to humanize Palestinians.

"People are scared," said Mershani. "I'm receiving messages from friends about their loved ones in Gaza who are writing messages saying, 'goodbye,' saying, 'we are 25 people huddled in a house. Most of us are children. We don't know if we're getting out of here.'"

On Thursday evening, a rally in support of Israel was organized by the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.

A march started at City Hall and ended along Independence Mall.

Hundreds of folks attended from local synagogues and other organizations, calling for peace and calling for an end to Hamas.