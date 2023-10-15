Woman describes chaos as Gaza residents evacuate amid Israel-Hamas war

According to the State Department, 29 Americans have been confirmed dead and 15 are unaccounted for.

Tensions remain high overseas with ongoing fighting. Israel is now urging residents of Gaza to evacuate and move south.

It's been one week since Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel. Now, the Israeli military says it's prepared for a coordinated ground, air, and naval invasion of Gaza, and they're warning residents to get out.

The announcement to evacuate nearly 1.1 million people south towards the border of Egypt was made to avoid harming citizens.

"We're leaving our house right now and we don't know where to go," said Tala Herzallah, a 21-year-old who shared her message mid-evacuation.

"Moving more than 1 million people across a densely populated war zone is extremely dangerous and in some cases simply not possible," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Saturday, President Biden spoke to both Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden reassured both of their efforts to get humanitarian aid to the region to protect innocent civilians.

"Please let everyone know how much we are suffering, how we are dying," said Herzallah over a voice message. "Please let everyone know we are dying, we have to move. The world has to move."

Herzallah was forced back home by bombings after starting to evacuate for safety.

The Jewish Federation of Philadelphia also announced a march for Israel on Monday. It will start at City Hall at 4 p.m.

In light of the war overseas, the Walt Disney Company announced it is providing $2 million to organizations providing humanitarian relief in Israel.

A statement from Disney CEO Robert Iger condemned the attacks by Hamas militants.

The company is donating $1 million to an organization that provides medical and blood banking services, and another $1 million to nonprofit organizations that are helping children.

