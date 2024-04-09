Philadelphia officials announce summer programs, activities for city's youth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The warm, spring weather is certainly making us think of summer and on the agenda this season, the city of Philadelphia is packing in the activities and programs for young people to keep youth out of trouble and out of harms way.

"When they're unsupervised and unengaged, idle minds can lead to things that we don't want our young people to be engaged in," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Marking her 100th day in office, Mayor Parker announced some of new programs to the lineup to help kids avoid violent incidents.

New this year is a "Career Connected Learning" program that will gives those 12 to 24 years old paid, work based learning experiences.

Also new is the "Summer Achievers Program" where the city will offer 4,000 students to have language and math instruction, coupled with camp based activities.

Both are additions to the city's It's a Summer Thing initiative.

Nonprofits like Unity in the Community provide programming year round. Founder Anton Moore says the city's plan is an added resource to keep teens busy and safe during the summer.

"As you would say 'ops' will see each other and things will happen, so it's important that we create these opportunities and get them out the neighborhood and create a sense of purpose for them and say there's more to life outside Philadelphia than beefing on the internet and shooting," he said.

The city also needs 400 lifeguards to man more than 69 pools and 100 plus spray grounds. They're offering cash incentives for applicants.

Those facilities open Memorial Day weekend.

For more information, visit: Phila.gov.