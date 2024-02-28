Brand new, original animated series from Africa 'Iwájú' now streaming on Disney+

'Iwájú' is the story of a young girl who has lived in in isolation and decides to embark on a mission to discover the hidden truth of the world that she lives in.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new, original animated series from Africa is now streaming on Disney+.

The story of just how "Iwájú" came to Disney is as exciting as the authentic, Nigerian series itself.

"'Iwájú' is a coming-of-age story of a young girl who has lived in in isolation, and decides to embark on a mission to discover the hidden truth of the world that she lives in," explains director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola. "She is also out to win her father's respect."

The series is set in the real-life city of Lagos, Nigeria and it's based on a real story.

"To have my first opportunity to tell a story on this scale, to be a love letter to Lagos, which is my home, is really special," Adeola says.

Walt Disney Animation Studios collaborated with the Pan-African entertainment company Kugali to bring this six-part series to life. It all started with a bit of a throw-down.

"We're going to kick Disney's (expletive) in Africa," said Kugali production designer Hamid Ibrahim, in a video that caught the attention of Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation. "I know that's going to happen,"

"What I loved about them from the minute I saw that video is that I knew they were artists. I knew they were passionate, and they were making it happen," Lee says.

After Kugali called out Disney, Disney picked up the phone and called them. Together, they got to work.

"I always say there's a part of me that still can't believe the way that this has all unfolded," Adeola says.

Kugali wanted this to feel as authentic as possible: every character, every voice, every detail and every frame.

"I think we did an excellent job in capturing the spirit of Lagos, but then also infusing science fiction and many fun elements," said Tolu Olowofoyeku, the cultural consultant on the project. "People can escape into a new world, and also just have fun watching the show. The people who are from Nigeria, or who have been to Nigeria, are like, 'Wow, you totally nailed it.' Everyone's so surprised and saying, 'This is just 100% authentic.'"

Now, being a part of the Disney family, Kugali is feeling the magic.

"It feels very much like a magical ride, internally, for us," Ibrahim says. "We hope that translates out in the world."

All six episodes of "Iwájú" are streaming now on Disney+.