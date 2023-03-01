Jacobs Northwest an event space featuring southern food Philly style

Jacobs Northwest is a new restaurant featuring a southern-style menu with her own "Philly twist."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jacobs Northwest is the new home for chef and owner Tanesha Trippett.

Trippett started catering in 2016, went mobile with her food truck Brotherly Grub shortly after, opened a brick and mortar cafe in 2020 and now has expanded to her current home in Mount Airy.

It has been a busy seven-year stretch for the chef but at the heart of everything is her food featuring a southern style menu with her own "Philly twist."

Tanesha worked in finance before leaving her corporate job, going back to school at age 35 for culinary.

She credits the Georgia roots and southern cuisine served by her mother, grandmother and great grandmother as inspiration.

She has taken those recipes and made them her own at Jacobs Northwest.

The space is known for its award-winning brunch Friday through Sunday. It also serves a daily menu available for pickup and delivery. They have themed events at the space. Wednesday, they offer salsa and line dancing. Thursday is open mic night. Friday is karaoke. Tanesha plans to add more evening events as she continues to expand.

Jacobs Northwest | Facebook | Instagram

7165 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119