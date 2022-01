Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant during Beverly Hills home invasion: Police

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Beverly Hills home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant , the wife of a famed music executive, police announced Thursday.The Beverly Hills Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor.Police were called to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found the 81-year-old with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.Avant, known affectionately as "Jackie," was well-known and well-respected for her philanthropy over the years.Her husband, Clarence Avant, was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was also the subject of a 2019 Netflix documentary "The Black Godfather," which highlighted his influence in the music industry.During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said it was too early in the investigation to discuss a possible motive behind the shooting. He confirmed there was a private security guard on the property at the time, but it was not clear how that individual may have interacted with the suspects.Stainbrook read a statement from the Avant family:Video from AIR7 HD showed a shattered sliding-glass door at the Avant home. Nearby residents expressed grief and apprehension after hearing of the fatal break-in."It's been devastating. Every night there's something else. Somebody needs to step up," said neighbor Rebecca Cohen. "This is just horrible, it's breaking our hearts. They're a great family."