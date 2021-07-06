Action News Sports

Jalen Rose breaks down what went wrong for Ben Simmons, Sixers this season

By
Jalen Rose breaks down what went wrong for Ben Simmons, Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose caught up with Ducis Rodgers to talk all things Sixers.

Among the topics discussed were Ben Simmons' future in Philadelphia, where things went wrong and why the all-star guard has been reluctant to shoot.

Also, Rose offered some advice for Simmons for next season.

Watch it all in the video above and check out the full interview, with Rose's predictions for the NBA Finals, anytime on your favorite streaming app.
