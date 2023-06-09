Crime spree suspect arrested for 24 burglaries, robberies in Montco, Philadelphia

Authorities say the incidents happened between May 2021 and March 2022 at businesses located in Abington, Bensalem, Cheltenham, Rockledge, Upper Moreland and Philadelphia.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of committing 24 burglaries and robberies of businesses in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Jamal Reid, 35, of Philadelphia, was arraigned last week on a slew of charges, including robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and theft by unlawful taking.

Authorities say the incidents happened between May 2021 and March 2022 at businesses located in Abington, Bensalem, Cheltenham, Rockledge, Upper Moreland and Philadelphia.

Reid reportedly targeted commercial establishments with skill machines during the overnight hours. Once he got inside, authorities say he tried to open cash registers, break into skill or gaming machines, and open safes.

Jamal Reid

Police released photos of Reid allegedly using a sledgehammer to try and break open a lottery machine in May of 2021 on the 800 block of Huntington Pike in Rockledge. The damage was estimated over $1,000.

He was also allegedly seen using a crowbar to get into the drive-thru window at a Dunkin Donuts on the 1400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham in October 2021. He stole over $800, according to police.

Police say some of the items Reid stole included a safe containing $16,000; a BMW; a Mercedes and more than 50 vehicle keys. The suspect is seen over and over again with a sledgehammer or crowbar in hand to commit the crimes.

The estimated loss for all businesses, including damages to property and thefts, totaled $290,761.37.

"For almost a year this individual has been terrorizing the neighborhoods of surrounding communities causing almost $300,000 of property damage and theft," said Deputy Chief Chris Porter of the Abington Township Police Department.

According to court documents, Reid was named a suspect on February 27, 2022, while police were investigating a burglary at a Shell station. Reid was allegedly caught on video operating one of the stolen vehicles.

On March 8, 2022, police in Philadelphia located Reid operating a stolen Mercedes on the 1600 block of N. 68th Street. He was arrested after barricading himself inside a home.

After his arrest, police searched his devices and allegedly found photos of him wearing the clothing used in some of the burglaries. He was also tied to other crimes using his DNA and fingerprint evidence.

Authorities in Bucks County also tied Reid to several related crimes in May 2022. He has since pleaded guilty to two armed robberies: one on April 14, 2021 and another on March 2, 2022.

On January 2023, a DNA report linked Reid to additional crimes.

Authorities said Reid confessed to some of the burglaries during an interview at SCI Smithfield with Upper Moreland detectives.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., July 21, 2023.