Meet Jayana Murray: College graduate, Sixers dancer, lacrosse star, Air Force reservist

"Everything was happening at the exact same time; it was kind of crazy." Jayana Murray wore a lot of hats in her time at Neumann University: most recently a graduation cap.

Jayana Murray lives at home with her six siblings and is the first member of her family to graduate college.

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jayana Murray wore a lot of hats in her time at Neumann University: most recently a graduation cap.

"When it really hits me, I think I might start crying because it's over, my experience with Neumann," Murray told Action News.

The 20-year-old all-conference lacrosse player from Oaklyn, New Jersey graduated early.

Murray lives at home with her six siblings and is the first member of her family to graduate college.

"I know my parents and my grandparents really sacrificed a lot for that," Murray said.

Roughly 65% of Neumann students are first generation graduates, according to university president Dr. Chris Domes.

And as though her proverbial plate wasn't already full, this year she was a member of the Sixers dance team.

"Everything was happening at the exact same time; it was kind of crazy," laughed Murray.

"Walking out onto the court with thousands of people cheering was just insane," continued Murray.

Murray is a master planner and explained she is all about calendars and color coding.

Dr. Domes commended Murray and added that in his experience, busy students are successful students.

"She's going to be an organized, responsible, and active person in the world because of the tools she was able to build on and create here at Neumann," Domes said.

Murray joined the US Air Force Reserve last summer and will now head to to Texas for basic training then tech school.

Late fall, she'll go to New Mexico for training for her job in aircraft maintenance.

Murray eventually plans to become a New Jersey State Trooper.

Murray leaves Neumann with a lot accolades and memories, setting example for others follow.

"Walking across the stage, I was just thinking about my family and how proud they are of me. I'm one of the oldest, and I just see myself as a role model for all my younger siblings," said Murray.

"On the lacrosse field, in her studies, her commitment to the university in terms of her leadership on our campus- she made a difference, and so we are so proud of her," concluded Domes.