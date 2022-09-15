Woman charged in I-95 crash that killed Pa. troopers, pedestrian out on bail

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in a crash earlier this year on Interstate 95 has posted bail a few days ahead of her next court hearing.

Jayana Webb, 22, of Eagleville, was driving on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex when she struck and killed 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca on March 21.

SEE ALSO: Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 state troopers, pedestrian is 'devastated'

The troopers were helping a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, get into the back of their cruiser when the crash happened. Oliveras also died in the crash.

Before the fatal crash, Webb was reportedly driving about 110 mph and was pulled over by the two troopers. It was revealed in court that the troopers left Webb when they got a call for a pedestrian on the highway. Then 15 minutes later, authorities said Webb crashed into the troopers and the pedestrian.

Webb told troopers she looked down at her phone to see which exit she was taking when she heard a "boom."

Her blood alcohol concentration was .211% and Webb was seen on surveillance video swerving, investigators said.

Webb's next court hearing is scheduled for September 21.