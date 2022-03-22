arrest

Woman charged with murder, DUI in crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers, man on I-95 in South Philly

The state troopers have been identified as 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 Pa. state troopers killed in crash on I-95 remembered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police have arrested and charged an Eagleville woman with murder, DUI and other related charges following a crash that killed two state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in South Philadelphia.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence and other charges.

Cameras surrounded Webb as she made her way to a police cruiser on Tuesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: The suspect in custody for the deaths of two Pa. state troopers and pedestrian after a crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia.



The deadly crash shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.

According to state police, the troopers were responding to reports of a man walking along I-95 south.

Authorities say as the troopers were helping the man into the back of their cruiser, Webb attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.

RELATED: 2 troopers killed in crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia identified

State police say she fatally struck the two troopers and the male pedestrian, as well as the cruiser.

According to police, the impact was so great it threw the troopers into the northbound lanes of I-95.

EMBED More News Videos

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.



Webb remained at the scene.

State police dispatch tried to contact the two state troopers, but when they did not get a response they sent backup.

When backup arrived, police spotted witnesses attempting CPR on Mack and Sisca. The troopers, however, were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia," PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick said in a statement. "We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time."
The state troopers have been identified as 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021. Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

The pedestrian has been identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help the families of Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaarrestduipennsylvania state policei 95fatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
WNBA star Brittney Griner well, has seen Russian legal team: source
Philadelphia officer charged with perjury after arrest audit
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
NJ teacher arrested for 2nd time for social media threats
TOP STORIES
2 boys caused $60K in damage to Philly school buses: Police
Warning: Scam pretending to raise money for Pa. troopers' families
Disney workers walk out to demand action over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
Show More
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
3 sisters, servers at Philly diner, surprised with 'Waitress' tickets
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
More TOP STORIES News