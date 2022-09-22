2023 Dad Vail Regatta moving from Schuylkill River in Philly to Cooper River in Pennsauken, NJ

"While the Schuylkill River is being dredged, they need to find a venue to place the Dad Vail," Jeff Nash of Camden County said.

The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta has been held annually for 83 years, so this move from its typical venue is a big change.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be held on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, instead of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia next year.

Boathouse Row along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia is usually packed with people every May for the rowing competition, the largest collegiate regatta in North America.

But not next year.

That's because of the multi-million dollar dredging project at the Schuylkill River.

"While the Schuylkill River is being dredged, they need to find a venue to place the Dad Vail, and we're fortunate they selected the Cooper River to do so," said Jeff Nash, Camden County Commissioner.

Nash said the Cooper River normally hosts smaller regattas which pump millions into the economy, but the Dad Vail will bring thousands of student athletes and spectators, further benefiting the region.

"When you bring the largest regatta to the region, it's the icing on the cake," Nash said.

The Cooper River has an Olympic-distance straightaway, which is perfect for the world class rowing competition.

"The Board of Directors of the Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee, which stages the annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, has voted unanimously to move the Regatta from the traditional site of the Schuylkill River National Racecourse to the Cooper River for the 2023 event to ensure successful production of the Regatta," said Jim Hanna, president of the Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee.

It's unclear how long dredging will take on the Schuylkill River. Nash said in the meantime, the Cooper River will make a great backdrop for the competition.

"Rutgers University, New Jersey's own, was one of the first schools to compete in the Dad Vail back in the 1930s, so we have come full circle," Nash said.

Dad Vail Regatta will take place on May 12th and 13th at its new location.