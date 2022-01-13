Philly native competing on Jeopardy! Can he unseat super champ Amy Schneider?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday night, a Philadelphia native will make his debut on Jeopardy!
The big question is: can our local contestant unseat super-champ Amy Schneider?
Cory Anotado says he is ready.
He's a lifelong game show superfan and grew up watching any and every game show with his grandmother in the city's Olney neighborhood.
Anotado says he was always a "know it all" because he always wanted to know it all.
The La Salle University graduate is now taking his passion, his skills and his Philly grit to the buzzer.
He can't tell us whether he wins, but he did say this about his strategy: "I am hoping that tonight at 7 p.m., I am more Joel Embiid than I am Ben Simmons. The ball is being passed to me. I really want to dunk it. Game on."
Anotado now lives in the Baltimore area, where he is an interactive designer.
Since he was young, he's run "Buzzer Blog," dedicated to game show news.
Ken Jennings once interviewed him about it for his book.
Anotado also just created "Highwire Deck," a 56-card deck that features a variety of games and also teaches improvisation skills.
Anotado has been on Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, Kids Jeopardy! and now, Jeopardy!
Watch him compete at 7 p.m. right here on 6abc.
