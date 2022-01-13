jeopardy

Philly native competing on Jeopardy! Can he unseat super champ Amy Schneider?

Cory Anotado is a lifelong superfan of Jeopardy! who grew up in Philadelphia's Olney section.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly native tries to take down Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday night, a Philadelphia native will make his debut on Jeopardy!

The big question is: can our local contestant unseat super-champ Amy Schneider?

Cory Anotado says he is ready.

He's a lifelong game show superfan and grew up watching any and every game show with his grandmother in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Anotado says he was always a "know it all" because he always wanted to know it all.

The La Salle University graduate is now taking his passion, his skills and his Philly grit to the buzzer.

He can't tell us whether he wins, but he did say this about his strategy: "I am hoping that tonight at 7 p.m., I am more Joel Embiid than I am Ben Simmons. The ball is being passed to me. I really want to dunk it. Game on."

Anotado now lives in the Baltimore area, where he is an interactive designer.

Since he was young, he's run "Buzzer Blog," dedicated to game show news.

Ken Jennings once interviewed him about it for his book.

Anotado also just created "Highwire Deck," a 56-card deck that features a variety of games and also teaches improvisation skills.

Anotado has been on Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, Kids Jeopardy! and now, Jeopardy!

Watch him compete at 7 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiafeel goodjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Brad Rutter talks about 'down to the wire' action on ABC's 'The Chase'
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
Amy Schneider surpasses $1 million in 'Jeopardy!' winnings
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
TOP STORIES
911 call released from medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Ron Jaworski's Eagles-Bucs Wild Card Preview | Sun @ 1 p.m.
AccuWeather: Weekend Arctic Air, Winter Storm
Activists call for justice in shooting death of 8-year-old in Delco
New videos show backhoe driver's rampage before fatal police shooting
Local man turns internship with Tom Brady into career
Show More
Police: Shooting leaves man critical at SEPTA station in North Philly
1 killed, 2 homes collapse in South Jersey fire
Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 6 injured on NYE
Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law
Collision started chain of events in Strawberry Mansion fire: Police
More TOP STORIES News