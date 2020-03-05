alex trebek

Jeopardy! contestants get stumped on Joel Embiid question

Philadelphia sports knowledge was lacking for three contestants during Wednesday night's episode of Jeopardy!

The category: "current sports nicknames."

The question: "Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers' strategy of improving the team."

Paul Trifiletti, an attorney from Athens, Georgia, said, "What is do a 180?"

The two other contestants, Margaret Beaton of Massachusetts and Mike Upchurch of Chicago were both stumped.

The correct answer, as any Philadelphian would know, is "What is the process?"

Embiid has responded on Instagram saying, "New year, New me!!! You can now call me JOEL "DO A 180" EMBIID."

