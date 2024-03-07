Pa. man accused of selling body parts sentenced to 2 years probation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man from central Pennsylvania received a sentence for his role in a case involving trafficking stolen human remains.

The Cumberland County Court handed Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania two years probation.

Authorities say the remains in question came from Harvard Medical School.

SEE ALSO | Judge dismisses families' claims against Harvard in morgue scandal

The manager of the school's morgue would sell body parts and ship them to those involved, who would then re-sell the body parts, according to police.

Pauley pleaded guilty to separate federal charges, but a sentencing date has not been set.