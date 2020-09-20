Man killed, another wounded in Wheels of Soul clubhouse shooting

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle group's clubhouse early Sunday left a Philadelphia man dead and another person critically wounded, authorities said.The shooting at the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden occurred around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police found Jermaine Wilkes, 38, and another man had both been shot multiple times.Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the other man was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.It wasn't clear how many people were in the clubhouse when the shooting occurred.