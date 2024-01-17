President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announces retirement and replacement

Jerry Jordan says he will serve the remainder of his term before stepping down on June 30.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced on Tuesday that he is retiring.

Jerry Jordan has led the Philadelphia's teacher union since 2007.

He announced on Tuesday that he did not seek reelection.

"From my career as an educator to my time as a building rep to a PFT staff representative and ultimately as president of this great union, I have worked every day to strengthen our union, to fight for the future of public education and of our democracy, to take on fights big and small, and to never stop believing in both the power of the individual and of the collective in making the world a better place," he wrote in a statement.

Jordan says he will serve the remainder of his term before stepping down on June 30.

He will be replaced by Arthur Steinberg who is expected to take over on July 1.