Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A holiday weekend for several people has been ruined after a fire tore through their Jersey Shore home.

Flames were shooting from the home just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of Central Avenue in Sea Isle City.

Officials said the residents had just arrived for the weekend when their SUV caught fire in the driveway.

The flames quickly spread to the garage and then to the home.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to finally get it under control.

The home was destroyed, but there were no reports of injuries.
