jersey shore

As businesses prep, economists say it will be a busy summer for the Jersey Shore

Economists think 2022 will be another busy year for the Jersey Shore, but add that last year will be hard to top.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

As businesses prep, experts predict busy summer for Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With Memorial Day weekend less than three weeks away, businesses at the Jersey Shore are getting ready for the summer season.

Stockton University held its annual Shorecast on Wednesday, making predictions about the upcoming tourism season.

Economists think 2022 will be another busy year for the Jersey Shore, but add that last year will be hard to top.

"I think that there was so much pent-up savings and pent-up demand. Lots of fiscal stimulus that was juicing household balance sheets," said Oliver Cooke, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Economics for Stockton University.

Numbers show that 2021 was a big year.

In terms of visitors, Atlantic and Cape May counties were up 25% and 27% respectively compared to 2020, according to Tourism Economics.

All those visitors spent more money, too.

Atlantic County saw a 44% increase in visitor spending last year and Cape May County saw a 23% increase in dollars spent.

This year, inflation will play a role in how much people travel and the bottom line for businesses.

At Hooked on Breakfast in Ocean City, they're feeling it.

"It's crazy," said owner Kevin Stauffer. "Everything from an egg to a piece of bread is going up. Everything from gas prices for trucking and shipping - everything."

While they've had to raise prices, they're still planning on a busy summer and seeing familiar faces.

"With gas prices being so high and cost of travel just being out of control I think people will be doing the shore day trips and week trips down to the shore," said Stauffer.

It's affecting businesses up and down the Jersey shore, including Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

"Unfortunately we have to put that onto the customer and you don't want to, but there's no other way," said Sharon Franz of Steel Pier. "Our stuffed animals in our stands have gone up quite a bit because they come on the containers overseas."

Local tourism leaders also say the workforce will be another factor in how this summer will go.

While more international J-1 visa workers will be able to come this summer, many businesses are still offering bonuses and incentives as they look for more seasonal workers.

Tourism experts say some trends from the pandemic have stuck around, including outdoor experiences.

They say more people are camping, and activities like helicopter rides and fishing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessocean cityjersey shoretraveleconomytourism
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JERSEY SHORE
Stormy weather dampens Mother's Day weekend plans at the Jersey Shore
Institute aims to save terrapins, salt marshes along NJ shore
NJ business owners aim to increase staff this summer
Nice weather brings spring breakers to the Jersey Shore
TOP STORIES
Mom mourns son killed in brazen daytime shooting in Philadelphia
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
Man shot by Philly police officer inside 39th District building
Montco nonprofit sends families battling cancer on respite trips
Senate Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
$3M lottery ticket sold at Acme in South Philly
Show More
Fire erupts at electrical substation in Tredyffrin Twp.
Educational, therapeutic take on beekeeping at Philly's Navy Yard
Truck carrying pallets catches fire in Bucks County
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Officials: 2 arrested in connection to NJ shooting near fire station
More TOP STORIES News