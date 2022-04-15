Jersey Shore business owners aim to increase hiring efforts this summer

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As many families head to the Jersey Shore for spring break, some businesses are looking for summer workers.Jamaican Me Crazy in Margate has been selling beach gear, clothes, and souvenirs for 28 years, and say finding the right workers is the first step to a great summer.Owner Rosalind Tyman says they want employees who are creative and customer service-oriented. They even offer internships for students who need marketing and social media experience.While she says they were okay last year, the beach shop is holding a job fair this weekend, even teaming up with another business nearby, expecting a big summer with lots of visitors.In Ventnor, restaurants like Hannah G's are hiring.The owner, Kevin McCarthy, says he has a few applications right now as he hopes for more -- especially for kitchen support staff.Management at Velo's and Agnes Cafe in Ventnor say they'd like to expand their dinner service, but they need the staff first.They said they've increased pay by $1-2 per hour compared to last year.According to the Levinson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, about 6,000 extra workers are hired in Atlantic County during peak season and about 17,000 in Cape May County.Last season, "help wanted" signs were common sights around the Jersey Shore, as many visitors made their way back after taking a pandemic break in 2020.At Peace Pie in Ventnor, owners say this year, things are already looking up."We have a lot more applicants this year than last year," said Joan Klause, owner of Peace Pie. "I think people are just more relaxed. Maybe they've gotten their shots. You know it's all more relaxed now."Businesses that typically employ international students are also hoping for a fully staffed summer.