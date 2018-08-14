Hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940s, and senior church officials, including a man who is now the archbishop of Washington, D.C., systematically covered up the abuse, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.
In the video above, Jim Gardner speaks with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro following the release of the report.
pennsylvania newsattorney generalpriest sex abuse
