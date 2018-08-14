PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks with Jim Gardner on PA priest sex abuse report

Jim Gardner interviews PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro regarding grand jury report on alleged priest abuse on August 14, 2018.

Hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940s, and senior church officials, including a man who is now the archbishop of Washington, D.C., systematically covered up the abuse, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.

In the video above, Jim Gardner speaks with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro following the release of the report.

