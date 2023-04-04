Sikh priest arrested in Upper Darby in connection with decade-old sexual assault case

A priest at the Philadelphia Sikh Temple in Millbourne, Pa. is accused of sexual assault in a case dating back to 2007.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A priest at the Philadelphia Sikh Temple in Millbourne, Pa. is accused of sexual assault in a case dating back to 2007.

Balwinder Singh, 64, faces four felony charges in connection with the case.

The assault allegedly started when the girl was 5 years old. Authorities say it happened at the temple where the girl attended classes to learn religious hymns.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim claims Singh touched her inappropriately for years until she reported it to a school counselor in 2014. At that time, Millbourne police got involved, but the investigation was never completed.

According to the court documents, the family came to an agreement with Singh and would not cooperate with the investigation.

Now the victim is an adult and wants to pursue charges against him.

Upper Darby police arrested Singh on Monday. He was arraigned and bonded out of jail.

Singh was not at the temple on Tuesday and wasn't at his home either. A woman who identified herself as his daughter-in-law spoke to Action News about the allegations.

She said he didn't do anything wrong. When pressed if she believed him, she responded, "Yes. I've been living with him for 18 years."

Singh faces the following charges: unlawful conduct with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. All of the charges are felonies.

There was another victim mentioned in court documents. Investigators said that person has not come forward.