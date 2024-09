Camden Diocese bankruptcy plan for $87.5M abuse settlement approved by judge

The diocese initially agreed to settle with about 300 sex abuse victims in April 2022 but the deal was held up in bankruptcy court.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge has approved the Diocese of Camden's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, which allows the diocese to move ahead with an $87 million settlement of sex abuse lawsuits.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan said the approval would allow the diocese to "provide substantial reparations to survivors harmed by sinful priests."