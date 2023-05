New Jersey orchestra performs rendition of 'Peter and the Wolf' with Jim Gardner

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Retired 6abc anchor Jim Gardner lent his voice on Sunday for a good cause.

The Katz JCC in Cherry Hill hosted its annual fundraiser.

The Roxborough Symphony Orchestra performed a special rendition of 'Peter and the Wolf' with Gardner as the narrator.

Proceeds from the event benefit children with special needs through the Open Hearts/Open Doors Camp Program.