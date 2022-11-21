WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sixers' Joel Embiid out at least 2 games with foot injury

The Sixers will be down Embiid, Harden and Maxey for Tuesday's game.

ESPN logo
Monday, November 21, 2022 6:01PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Philadelphia.
AP

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid will miss at least the next two games with a left mid-foot sprain, the Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday.

The Sixers will be down Embiid, James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden has been out for over two weeks, while Maxey is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

In addition to sitting out the return of Ben Simmons to Philly, Embiid will also be out for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, which will be the start of a stretch of six of the team's next seven games being on the road.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.