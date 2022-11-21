Sixers' Joel Embiid out at least 2 games with foot injury

The Sixers will be down Embiid, Harden and Maxey for Tuesday's game.

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid will miss at least the next two games with a left mid-foot sprain, the Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday.

The Sixers will be down Embiid, James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden has been out for over two weeks, while Maxey is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

In addition to sitting out the return of Ben Simmons to Philly, Embiid will also be out for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, which will be the start of a stretch of six of the team's next seven games being on the road.