John Wick Experience tourist attraction to open in Las Vegas

Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick

Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick

Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick

Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WPVI) -- The John Wick franchise is expanding its reach beyond the big screen.

A 12,000-square-foot tourist attraction, inspired by the movies, famous for their one-man-against-a-crowd fight scenes, is set to arrive in Las Vegas later this year.

RELATED: Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' honor late actor Lance Reddick at red carpet premiere

Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick, tasked with specific missions that incorporate characters, mythology, and iconic elements from the Wick universe.