WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

John Wick Experience tourist attraction to open in Las Vegas

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 16, 2024 12:14PM
John Wick Experience to open in Las Vegas
Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WPVI) -- The John Wick franchise is expanding its reach beyond the big screen.

A 12,000-square-foot tourist attraction, inspired by the movies, famous for their one-man-against-a-crowd fight scenes, is set to arrive in Las Vegas later this year.

RELATED: Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' honor late actor Lance Reddick at red carpet premiere

Guests will be immersed in the world of John Wick, tasked with specific missions that incorporate characters, mythology, and iconic elements from the Wick universe.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW