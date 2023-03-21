Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' honor late actor Lance Reddick at red carpet premiere

Keanu Reeves still enjoys the over-the-top action sequences he gets to film while playing his big screen alter ego "John Wick" for a fourth time.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The cast wore royal blue ribbons at the red carpet premiere for "John Wick: Chapter 4" to honor their late co-star Lance Reddick who died last week.

"Great man, great artist, dear friend. He's been one of the most beloved members of our John Wick family since we started," said director Chad Stahelski remembering Reddick fondly.

Although the cast is mourning the loss of their co-star, they are excited for audiences to see the new film where Keanu Reeves returns for an action-filled, adventure-filled, and assassin-filled "John Wick: Chapter 4."

"It was really exciting to try and do what Chad Stahelski, the director, had imagined," said Reeves. "So this idea of a car fight and gun fight and being chased continuously around the chaos that gets created in 'John Wick' around the Arc de Triomphe was really something special."

You'll also see a wild and punishing scene on a long set of stairs. Wick falls and gets right back into the action.

"I know! Well, that's John Wick!" said Reeves. "I mean, I personally love seeing him suffer, and I think the filmmaker in Chad Stahelski likes seeing John Wick suffer. I think even like with the stair falls, it's like just a little bit more to where it almost becomes surreal."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" runs close to three hours --and you do need to stay through the credits.

The film is non-stop action, with deadly consequences everywhere as Wick works to free himself from the killer lifestyle.

"We have the opportunity to try and cook this meal, this feast, for everyone," said Reeves. "It's made with our love to you."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is rated "R" and hits theaters Friday, March 24.