Willow Grove native turns art into profession after football career abruptly ends

“ON THE ROAD TO VICTORY” The wait is over 🦅 ✍️ I want to thank you all for your patience on this one. It took me over a year to create this; 40 players/ coaches and 15 feet later it’s finally complete. It’s been a long time coming. Can we get the @Eagles to retweet this? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KumMu2NeCW