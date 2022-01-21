Willow Grove native turns art into profession after football career abruptly ends

Willow Grove native Jordan Spector is both.
"I've done art ever since I was a kid," he says. "It was a hobby for me, a passion for me."
But Spector didn't make painting sports a profession until his time playing sports ended abruptly.
"I played football at Temple for two seasons as a walk-on, and then I got hurt. And when I got hurt, that's kinda what led me back to art to fill that void," Spector tells Action News.
And he's been filling it ever since.
With his incredible talent and unique take on things, Spector has been commissioned by athletes and collectors to create some truly incredible paintings.
Like a side-by-side with the late Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson that brought Iverson to tears.
And maybe the most stunning: a 15-foot-long Eagles masterpiece that took Spector two years to complete.
“ON THE ROAD TO VICTORY” The wait is over 🦅 ✍️ I want to thank you all for your patience on this one. It took me over a year to create this; 40 players/ coaches and 15 feet later it’s finally complete. It’s been a long time coming. Can we get the @Eagles to retweet this? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KumMu2NeCW— Spector Sports Art (@Spector_Art) July 3, 2021
"Starting with Chuck Bednarik all the way to the Super Bowl era, there's 41 players, coaches, Merrill Reese is in there," said Spector.
And if you look real close, Tom Brady is too.
"For me, it's about telling a whole story behind an athlete or the scene," Spector says. "People who are buying my work, they feel my energy, and that's why the slogan behind my work is art with energy. It's not just about the art, it's about the passion for the sport."
To learn more about Spector's work, click here.