VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey grand jury decided that no criminal charges would be filed concerning a fatal police officer-involved shooting in Vineland, Cumberland County.

Officers shot and killed Joshua Gonzalez of Millville back on December 18, 2021.

Video from that day captured the scene as Gonzalez recklessly drove a backhoe through neighborhoods.

He caused damage to several homes and vehicles, including three marked police SUVs.