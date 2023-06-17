Montgomery County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenager, filming her

"These charges show the opportunities social media presents to predators who hide online," authorities say.

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man from Montgomery County was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager and filming the incident.

Officials say Joshua Warner of Elkins Park is charged with seven felonies.

Investigators say the incident began when Warner met a 14-year-old girl on a social media platform called Discord.

Warner allegedly met with the teenager and engaged in unlawful sexual acts with her, knowing she was only 14.

Further investigation of Warner's cell phone revealed that he had recorded the crimes and saved video to his cell phone, officials say.

He has been charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

"These charges show the opportunities social media presents to predators who hide online under the cover of anonymity," said Attorney General Michelle Henry. "As if the sexual assault of a child is not horrific enough, this defendant chose to film the crimes. My office will continue to find and prosecute those who prey upon children."

Anyone who has information about child predators is urged to contact the Attorney General's Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044.

Concerned citizens can also report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313.