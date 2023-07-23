Former Philadelphia city council member, community leader dies at 71 from Alzheimer's disease

Juan Ramos Jr. served as a Philadelphia city council member from 2004 to 2008.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia city council member and long-time community leader Juan F. Ramos Jr. died on Saturday, according to his family.

Family members of Ramos stated in a press release that he passed from Alzheimer's disease in his home. He was 71 years old.

He was also a Puerto Rican activist, founding institutions such as the Philadelphia Chapter of Young Lords, the Puerto Rican Alliance, and Centro Pedro Claver.

Ramos' family said he was a "reliable ally, a generous neighbor, and had unwavering faith in the potential of Philadelphia."

He is survived by his wife, Ana Sostre-Ramos, daughters Alicia Ruiz and Anita Ramos, son Andres Ramos-Cuadrado, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four siblings (Elsa Ramos, Gladys Ramos-Colon, Jose Ramos, and Pedro Ramos).

Family members say services will be held on Monday, July 31 at the St. Peter the Apostle Church at 1019 N. 5th Street in Philadelphia.

The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and a Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at Greenmount Cemetery.