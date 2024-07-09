Philly police chaplains honored for supporting community during 4th of July mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson honored 12th District police chaplains who responded to help the community in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting on the Fourth of July.

About a dozen chaplains were recognized during a special ceremony inside City Hall on Tuesday.

1 person is dead and 8 others were injured in a Fourth of July mass shooting during what officials say was a "pop-up event" in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting left 19-year-old Maurice Quann dead and eight others injured.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., a car pulled up and someone inside started firing at people attending a 'pop-up' party in Southwest Philadelphia.

The chaplains responded immediately to the neighborhood to provide support.

"We want residents in Southwest Philadelphia to recognize that they will not be held hostage inside their own homes. It's these chaplains that go out and provide a kind of support as a result of these shootings in the area," said Johnson.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

