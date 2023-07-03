Family and friends are flocking to Independence Mall to celebrate July 4th where it all began.

Tourists come from across the country to celebrate Fourth of July in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends are flocking to Independence Mall to celebrate July 4th where it all began.

Many are on foot while others chose to bike, including one family from Swarthmore.

"It feels really great," said Joshua Dickey. "Lots of things to see."

Everything from Carpenters' Hall to different museums to iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell.

"I didn't know it was that big," said Joshua.

"It's really cool," said Harmony Dickey. "We've never done it before."

It's an unforgettable sight to see for many.

Two best friends came all the way from McAllen, Texas to soak up the rich history in the heart of Philadelphia too, and they didn't forget their red, white and blue!

"We're dressed up in red, white and blue in honor of Fourth of July and awesome music, free music and awesome people," said Julian Martinez.

Not only are they a fan of the music, but also the weather.

"If you think this is hot, it's twice as hot back home," said Harold Requenez. "This is like chilly. We need a blanket or something."

Others say they had to buy some ice cream to cool down.

While many are enjoying their trip, some are excited for their next stop.

"Going home," said Joshua. "It's a bit hot out."

But before the family left, they had one last thing to say:

"I would like to say happy Fourth to everyone who is enjoying it, and stay hydrated because it's really hot," said Harmony.