Jurassic Quest: Nation's biggest dinosaur experience invading Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dinosaurs have invaded the Delaware Valley.

Jurassic Quest will take you back in time at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.

It's the nation's biggest dinosaur experience, where history, science and big fun intersect.

Organizers say this Jurassic Quest is bigger than ever, giving guests a chance to walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

They say it's for little kids, and big ones too.

"My favorite part is seeing the parents' reactions walking in behind their kids," says Safari Sarah from Jurassic Quest. "Kids are dropping their jaws looking at these dinosaurs, and the parents are getting surprised hearing the kids say the actual names of the dinosaurs. Kids always learn way more than parents actually think they pick up on, which is why we try to squeeze in as much education everywhere we can."

The show includes some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities, like a fossil dig.

They also have real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dino skull.

"We work with real paleontologists in order to make sure our exhibit is up to date scientifically," says Ranger Lee from Jurassic Quest. "We want the dinosaurs looking just as ferocious as they would in real life. We want the exhibits to represent the biomes and places they lived in real life."

They also offer fun for the really little ones, from bounce houses to inflatable attractions.

Jurassic Quest is at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks now through Sunday, August 27.

For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE.