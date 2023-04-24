Police looking to ID couple seen on surveillance video in connection with Upper Darby teen stabbing

Delaware County officials are looking to identify two individuals who were seen on surveillance video around the time of a fatal stabbing of a teenager in Upper Darby on Friday night.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are looking to identify two individuals who were seen on surveillance video around the time of a fatal stabbing of a teenager in Upper Darby on Friday night.

Officials released the following photo of a couple holding hands on Sunday.

Authorities say the pair were walking hand-in-hand on Bridge Street, passing Anne Street, and headed toward Dennison Avenue, at 9:39 p.m. Friday.

Police think they could be witnesses to the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Michael Garr.

Garr, from the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township, was a 10th grader at the Upper Darby school district.

The stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Bridge Street.

Officials say Garr was stabbed in the neck and went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's terrible," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt. "How do you get to a point where kids this age can commit some type of act of violence like this? There's no words to explain it. Our hearts go out to the family, we ask everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers."

Members of the community say they're equally devastated by this tragedy.

"As many prayers as we can get is probably the best that we can ask for because we're all heartbroken," said Chris Kolody from Upper Darby. "The Garr family is such a great family, and I think ultimately we're just speechless."

"Such an outgoing man. Loved baseball, (he was) an avid baseball player, and loved fishing," Kolody continued.

The tightly knit Upper Darby community is doing what it can to help. Gambol's Big G Cafe is collecting donations for the Garr family.

"Everyone that comes in here has literally been coming in here for like 30 plus years, so everyone knows everyone. It's like a big family," said Mallory Cook, the manager of the cafe.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 is offering a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.

Police are also asking anyone who lives near Bridge Street along the Baltimore Pike corridor in Clifton to please send any surveillance video from Friday between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to info@udpd.org.

The Upper Darby School District released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

Earlier today, we learned about the tragic death of an Upper Darby High School student. We will be offering student service support to students in our schools on Monday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community.



As a reminder, the Safe2Say Something system is available to anyone who would like to report an incident or is in need of support. Please see the link below:



https://www.safe2saypa.org/