K9 makes drug discovery at Philadelphia Int'l Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 500 grams of marijuana was detected by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog team at Philadelphia International airport..
Officials say K9 Dasha caught the marijuana scent in a postal package labeled as if it were a children's educational toy.
The package was being shipped from San Francisco to Barcelona, Spain and was in an air cargo hangar when dogs sniffed it out.
Investigators say the marijuana has a street value of about $800 dollars.
