Police investigate murder-suicide of 2 men inside Chester County home

Investigators say firearms do not appear to be involved in the incident.

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Goshen Township, Chester County are investigating a murder-suicide.

It happened on Tuesday inside a house on the 400 block of Hightop Road.

Officers say just after 4 p.m., they received a request to check on the wellbeing of 41-year-old Derek Calzadillas, who had not been heard from by relatives in over 24 hours.

Upon arrival, police say they saw a man lying unresponsive on the floor of the home through a window.

When police entered the home, they found the unresponsive resident, 22-year-old Kai O'Connor.

He was rushed to Chester County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Calzadillas was later found dead inside a closet of the home.

Police also say there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Detective David Maurer of West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.