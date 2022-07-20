These Philly teenpreneurs are the brains behind Ka's Treats, The Skin Cafe, Cee Everything Clearly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These teen titans could be the next big thing on the Philly business scene.They all started businesses before they were out of high school.offers optional home delivery of two favorite snack foods -- banana pudding and buffalo chicken dip.Made by Qawyyah Powers, her recipe for success started when she made a pudding as a gift for her sister.When friends and family thought it was good enough to sell, she started cooking on the side while going to school, playing sports, and working a part-time job.Elijah Barker took pandemic boredom and cleaned up with handmade soaps and scrubs.His businessis registered as an LLC and he plans to expand his product line.Sierra Jones learned how to do tie-dye, and then took her colorful designs to the apparel market.combines her nickname 'Cee Cee' with her outlook that we should always try to see things in a new perspective.Positive messages are emblazoned on tie-dyed items like hoodies, sweatpants, and socks.