FYI Philly

These Philly teenpreneurs are the brains behind Ka's Treats, The Skin Cafe, Cee Everything Clearly

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

These teenpreneurs could be the next mini-moguls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These teen titans could be the next big thing on the Philly business scene.

They all started businesses before they were out of high school.

Ka's Treats offers optional home delivery of two favorite snack foods -- banana pudding and buffalo chicken dip.

Made by Qawyyah Powers, her recipe for success started when she made a pudding as a gift for her sister.

When friends and family thought it was good enough to sell, she started cooking on the side while going to school, playing sports, and working a part-time job.

Elijah Barker took pandemic boredom and cleaned up with handmade soaps and scrubs.

His business The Skin Cafe is registered as an LLC and he plans to expand his product line.

Sierra Jones learned how to do tie-dye, and then took her colorful designs to the apparel market.

Cee Everything Clearly combines her nickname 'Cee Cee' with her outlook that we should always try to see things in a new perspective.

Positive messages are emblazoned on tie-dyed items like hoodies, sweatpants, and socks.


Ka's Treats
The Skin Cafe

Cee Everything Clearly
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaentrepreneurshipfyi philly
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Coffee meets bourbon day and night at Char & Stave in Ardmore
Rosario's Mexican pizzas, 6 must-see wineries | FYI Philly
Delco native invents e-Beach Wagon, a motorized beach cart
Ocean Casino Resort reopens sportsbook, new rooms and Serendipity
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Extended heat wave to last to early next week
Mom speaks about Sesame Place incident: 'Disgusting and unbelievable'
College student tied up, robbed at gunpoint in off-campus Philly home
Woman held on $1 million bail after dressing as nurse to steal baby...
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
Consumer Reports has advice on stopping annoying spam texts
Biden to announce new actions on climate change
Show More
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
Hit-and-run driver crashes into 2 girls, critically injures woman
Mega Millions drawing yields no jackpot winner; prize grows to $630M
Ivana Trump funeral set for today at NYC Catholic church
Hunting Park pool remains closed as city heads into heat wave
More TOP STORIES News