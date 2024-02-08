Police say the 35-year-old father of two was walking near West Wood and Powell streets around 8 p.m. when he was ambushed.

Woman arrested for alleged role in fatal robbery, shooting of Norristown boyfriend

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman has been arrested in Montgomery County for her alleged role in the robbery and deadly shooting of her boyfriend back in January.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Katherine Emel from Plymouth Meeting on Wednesday.

She is now charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy for the killing of William Wallace Carter on January 20 in Norristown.

Police say the 35-year-old father of two was walking near West Wood and Powell streets around 8 p.m. when he was ambushed by three men.

35-year-old William Wallace Carter

Surveillance video from the scene shows three suspects exit a gray Toyota Rav 4, approach Carter, and pin him against a wall.

A fourth suspect was in the driver's seat of the vehicle at that time, police say.

Investigators say the suspects robbed and shot Carter before taking off in their vehicle. When police arrived at the scene, Carter was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Damon Brantley Jr., 18, of Norristown; Daquan Allen, 29, of Norristown; Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia; and a fourth person were involved in the armed robbery and fatal shooting.

Brantley has since been identified as the shooter.

Investigators say that the vehicle Carter was driving the night of his death belonged to his girlfriend, Emel, who had placed a GPS tracking device in the trunk.

Through cellphone records, police discovered that Emel had communicated with Allen multiple times before Carter's robbery and killing.

She allegedly told Allen that the victim had recently won $3,000 by gambling. She then provided the suspects with Carter's location, investigators say.

Surveillance video later revealed that following the murder, Emel and Allen met near a business on North Broad Street in Philadelphia, and Allen allegedly provided the girlfriend with $700.

Emel later turned herself into the police. Authorities say that since no bail is available for second-degree murder, she was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.